ILO launches the 10th edition of the Global Media Competition on Labour Migration

GENEVA (ILO News) – The International Labour Organization (ILO) is launching the tenth edition of its annual Global Media Competition. Its aim is to distinguish fair and balanced media reports on labour migration. This is especially important because of the impact that negative and stereotypical public narratives can have in terms of fueling discrimination and abusive practices towards migrant workers.



The competition is open to professional and student journalists and will be judged by a panel of international migration, forced labour and journalism experts. The winning entries will be selected according to a range of criteria that takes into account creativity, accuracy, balance and the positive portrayal of labour migration, including the multidimensional aspects of migrant workers’ lives.

For 10 years, the Global Media Competition has celebrated the crucial role of journalists in shaping Labour Migration narratives, highlighting migrant workers' contributions, while also shining a light on the risks of forced labour and exploitation that persist says Gladys Cisneros, Chief of the ILO Labour Migration Branch and one of the competition judges.

To celebrate the tenth anniversary of both the Global Media Competition and the Protocol of 2014 to the Forced Labour Convention, the Competition will award one additional winner with a special prize dedicated to reporting on forced labour and trafficking in persons.

How to enter

Complete the online entry form and submit your piece in the following formats: written press, photo essay, multimedia, podcast, video or radio. A submission in any language is welcome. However, an English, French or Spanish translation must be included. Students are allowed to submit a published or unpublished media piece.

Key dates

31 October 2024 (23:59, Central European Time): Deadline for submissions, via the online entry form.



December 2024: Competition winners will be announced to celebrate International Migrants Day.

Awards

Four professional prizes (including one special prize dedicated to forced labour and trafficking in person) and one student prize will be awarded. Winners can choose between a cash prize of US$1,200 in the professional category and US$500 in the student category, or a paid fellowship to participate in an online ITC-Turin fair recruitment or forced labour or labour migration course in 2025.



For more information, see Terms and Conditions.



The competition is organized in partnership with the International Trade Union Confederation, the International Organisation of Employers, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, the International Federation of Journalists, Equal Times, Solidarity Centre, and Migrant Forum in Asia. The competition is supported by the 'Integrated Programme on Fair Recruitment – Phase III' (FAIR III) and the Bridge Project – Phase II.





Contact: labour-migration-media-competition@ilo.org