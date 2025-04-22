Revolutionizing health and safety: the role of AI and digitalization at work

Digitalization and automation are transforming millions of jobs worldwide, creating powerful opportunities to enhance occupational safety and health. Automation and smart monitoring systems can reduce hazardous exposures, prevent injuries and improve overall working conditions. However, these advances also bring new potential risks that require proactive and adaptive policy responses.

The report explores the OSH implications of the following technologies and processes:

Automation and advanced robotics

Smart OSH tools and monitoring systems

Extended and virtual reality

Algorithmic management of work

Changing work arrangements, including telework and digital labour platforms

The report examines global, regional, and national policies that govern OSH in digitalized workplaces, highlighting regulatory gaps and policy responses. It also discusses risk assessment, worker participation and preventive strategies for integrating digital tools safely and effectively at the workplace level.

By providing policy insights, practices and real-world case studies, this report serves as a resource for governments, employers, workers and OSH experts to navigate the evolving landscape of digital safety at work.