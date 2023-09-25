Labour migration
ILO opens the 2023 Global Media Competition on Labour Migration
Journalists are invited to submit articles showing exemplary media coverage on labour migration and fair recruitment.
GENEVA (ILO News) – The International Labour Organization (ILO) is launching the ninth edition of its annual Global Media Competition. Its aim is to distinguish fair and balanced media reports on labour migration. Negative and stereotypical public narratives can fuel discrimination and abusive practices towards migrant workers.
The competition is open to professional and student journalists and will be judged by a panel of international migration and journalism experts. The winning entries will be selected according to a range of criteria including creativity, accuracy, balance and the positive portrayal of labour migration, including the multidimensional aspects of migrant workers’ lives.
“Discrimination and xenophobia against migrant workers are unfortunately everyday issues that need to be remedied. Through the power of storytelling, this competition seeks to reward the work of journalists who shed light on migrant workers’ successes, struggles, and contributions to society,” says Katerine Landuyt, Officer in Charge of the ILO Labour Migration Branch and one of the competition judges.
December 2023: Competition winners will be announced to celebrate International Migrants Day.
For more information, see Terms and Conditions.
The competition is organized in partnership with the International Trade Union Confederation, the International Organisation of Employers, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, the International Federation of Journalists, Equal Times, Solidarity Centre, and Migrant Forum in Asia. The competition is supported by the ‘Integrated Programme on Fair Recruitment – Phase III ’ (FAIR III). and the Bridge Project.
Contact: labour-migration-media-competition@ilo.org
How to enterComplete the online entry form and submit your piece in the following formats: written press, photo essay, multimedia, podcast, video or radio. A submission in any language is welcome. However, an English, French or Spanish translation must be included. Students are allowed to submit a published or unpublished media piece.
Key dates31 October 2023 (23:59, Central European Time): Deadline for submissions, via the online entry form.
AwardsThree professional prizes and one student prize will be awarded. Winners can choose between a cash prize of US$1,200 in the professional category and US$500 in the student category, or a paid fellowship to participate in an online ITC-Turin fair recruitment or forced labour or labour migration course in 2024.
