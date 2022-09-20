Labour migration
ILO launches the 2022 Global Media Competition on Labour Migration
Journalists are invited to submit articles showing exemplary media coverage on labour migration and fair recruitment.
GENEVA (ILO News) – The International Labour Organization (ILO) is launching the eighth edition of its annual Global Media Competition. Its aim is to recognize fair and balanced reports that contribute to the elimination of xenophobia and discrimination against migrant workers.
The competition is open to professional and student journalists and will be judged by a panel of international migration and journalism experts. The winning entries will be selected according to a range of criteria including creativity, accuracy, balance and the positive portrayal of labour migration, including the multidimensional aspects of migrant workers’ lives.
“This competition seeks to identify and award media professionals who are committed to telling the stories of migrant workers and their employers, their living and working conditions in a balanced, informed and fair way. Today, more than ever, we need to let the general public know the reality of those involved and the important contributions migrant workers bring to our societies,” said Michelle Leighton, Chief of the ILO Labour Migration Branch and one of the competition judges.
December 2022: Competition winners will be announced to celebrate International Migrants Day.
For more information, see Terms and Conditions.
The competition is supported by the International Trade Union Confederation, the International Organisation of Employers, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, the International Federation of Journalists, Equal Times, Solidarity Centre, and Migrant Forum in Asia. The competition is also organized with the support of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation funded ‘Integrated Programme on Fair Recruitment – Phase III ’ (FAIR III).
Contact: labour-migration-media-competition@ilo.org
How to enterComplete the online entry form and submit your piece in the following formats: written press, photo essay, multimedia, podcast, video or radio. A submission in any language is welcome. However, an English, French or Spanish translation must be included. Students are allowed to submit a published or unpublished media piece.
Key dates31 October 2022 (23:59, Central European Time): Deadline for submissions, via the online entry form .
AwardsThree professional prizes and one student prize will be awarded. Winners can choose between a cash prize of US$1,200 in the professional category and US$500 in the student category, or a paid fellowship to participate in an online ITC-Turin fair recruitment, or labour migration course in 2023.
