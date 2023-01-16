Report

World Employment and Social Outlook: Trends 2023

This ILO flagship report details the impact of economic slowdown on the global labour market.

The report covers the extent and consequences of the labour market disruption caused by overlapping economic and geopolitical crises and analyzes global patterns, regional differences and outcomes across groups of workers.

The report pays particular attention to the impact of the different crises on productivity, job quality and job opportunities and how these trends risk undermining social justice around the world.

Further information

Publications
World Employment and Social Outlook: Trends 2023 [Summary] [pdf 528KB] Emploi et questions sociales dans le monde: Tendances 2023 [Résumé] [pdf 629KB] Perspectivas Sociales y del Empleo en el Mundo: Tendencias 2023 [Resumen] [pdf 632KB]